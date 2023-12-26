 Beyoncé's Childhood Home Burnt In Houston, No Loss Of Life Reported
According to the Daily Mail, the reason behind the fire remains unidentified and is currently under investigation

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
Singer-songwriter Beyonce's childhood home erupted in flames on Christmas morning.

The house in Houston, Texas, is where Beyonce lived from birth to when she was five-years-old. The home caught ablaze at 2 a.m. Luckily, no one who currently lives there was hurt, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. As per Daily Mail, the cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation. Most of the damage was limited to the second storey and the team cut into the attic eaves to ensure the fire was completely out. Houston Fire Department Chief Justin Barnes told local news station KTRK: "They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire." 'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Beyonce lived in the home long before she found success in entertainment. Instead, the home is inhabited by a family with two small children.

However, the building is still forever ingrained in Beyonce history as a local uses it as a stop on a Houston Beyonce tour. Even after leaving her childhood home at five, the superstar stayed in Houston until she was about 21. Now, she lives with her husband Jay Z and children in their Los Angeles mega mansion. Tour guide Keith Rosden told the Daily Mail: "People who go on these tours are Beyonce devotees, fanatics.

Going to see that home where she first lived is like going to Bethlehem -- the birthplace of their leader." "This is one of the two most popular stops on the tour, the other being the home on Parkwood, where the family lived after moving out of the Rosedale home. Almost 100 per cent of people get out for me to take their photo, to take selfies," he added.

