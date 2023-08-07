Beyonce Funds ₹82.73 Lakh Metro Fares For Fans After Renaissance Tour Concert Gets Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Beyonce's much-awaited 'Renaissance Tour' concert at the FedEx Field in Maryland, USA, was hit by lightening, storms and inclement weather as the singer entertained her fans on Sunday evening. Her concert was delayed for a couple of hours and to aid the concertgoers, Metro extended its last train by an hour.

And as a gesture of thanks, the tour stepped forward and funded the additional hour of the Metro service, which meant that Beyonce and her team had to cover a staggering cost of $100,000, which roughly converts to Rs 82.73 lakh.

All the 98 stations were open for an extra hour to facilitate the movement of concertgoers and to ensure that they reached their destinations safely.

As per reports, during the extra hour, entry was allowed only at the Morgan Boulevard station, which was the closest to FedEx Field.

The other 97 stations were exit only.

Massive crowd was witnessed at Beyonce's concert and the FedEx Field was jampacked with the excited fans waiting for the icon to present before them an experience of a lifetime.

Several photos and videos from the concert have now gone viral on the internet.

As the concert was delayed, the organisers issued an advisory for fans which read, "Due to lightening in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars."

It further mentioned, "All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience".

Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and since then, she has travelled across Europe and from there to North America.

The tour is set to wrap up in September 2023.