 Beyonce Funds ₹82.73 Lakh Metro Fares For Fans After Renaissance Tour Concert Gets Delayed Due To Bad Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBeyonce Funds ₹82.73 Lakh Metro Fares For Fans After Renaissance Tour Concert Gets Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Beyonce Funds ₹82.73 Lakh Metro Fares For Fans After Renaissance Tour Concert Gets Delayed Due To Bad Weather

All the 98 stations were open for an extra hour to facilitate the movement of concertgoers and to ensure that they reached their destinations safely.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Beyonce's much-awaited 'Renaissance Tour' concert at the FedEx Field in Maryland, USA, was hit by lightening, storms and inclement weather as the singer entertained her fans on Sunday evening. Her concert was delayed for a couple of hours and to aid the concertgoers, Metro extended its last train by an hour.

And as a gesture of thanks, the tour stepped forward and funded the additional hour of the Metro service, which meant that Beyonce and her team had to cover a staggering cost of $100,000, which roughly converts to Rs 82.73 lakh.

All the 98 stations were open for an extra hour to facilitate the movement of concertgoers and to ensure that they reached their destinations safely.

As per reports, during the extra hour, entry was allowed only at the Morgan Boulevard station, which was the closest to FedEx Field.

The other 97 stations were exit only.

Read Also
Lovebirds Tom Holland, Zendaya Sing Love On Top For Each Other At Beyonce's Concert - WATCH Video
article-image

Massive crowd was witnessed at Beyonce's concert and the FedEx Field was jampacked with the excited fans waiting for the icon to present before them an experience of a lifetime.

Several photos and videos from the concert have now gone viral on the internet.

As the concert was delayed, the organisers issued an advisory for fans which read, "Due to lightening in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars."

It further mentioned, "All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience".

Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and since then, she has travelled across Europe and from there to North America.

The tour is set to wrap up in September 2023.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra attends Beyonce's concert with mom Madhu in London
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sonu Sood Gives Piggyback Ride To Baby In Himachal Pradesh Amid Roadies Shoot

Video: Sonu Sood Gives Piggyback Ride To Baby In Himachal Pradesh Amid Roadies Shoot

Hwarang: The Best Historical Korean Drama That Transports You To Another Era

Hwarang: The Best Historical Korean Drama That Transports You To Another Era

Abhishek Bachchan's Transformation into an Inspirational Coach Unveiled in 'Ghoomer' Trailer

Abhishek Bachchan's Transformation into an Inspirational Coach Unveiled in 'Ghoomer' Trailer

WATCH: Fan Breaches Security, Grabs Tamannaah Bhatia's Hand At Kerala Event - Here's What Happened...

WATCH: Fan Breaches Security, Grabs Tamannaah Bhatia's Hand At Kerala Event - Here's What Happened...

Seoul Police Clarifies Chaos Amid BTS SUGA's Tattoo Reveal, ARMY Blamed For The Train Incident

Seoul Police Clarifies Chaos Amid BTS SUGA's Tattoo Reveal, ARMY Blamed For The Train Incident