Best Husband Ever: Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra a ‘Batmobile’ on Christmas!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas keep raising the bar when it comes to being the best spouse. From weddings to festivities, their cultural exchange is definitely something to learn from. Christmas wasn’t any different either. From baking ninja cookies to the latest surprise, Nickyanka know how to top it all.
Following the holiday tradition, Nick went a million steps ahead and gifted his wife a ‘Batmobile’, and now the internet needs a moment to absorb this moment. While Batman fanatics can’t hold their tears, Nick has already won ‘husband of the year’.
PC shared the post on her Instagram account and wrote, “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas”
The Sky is Pink actress also wished her fans on Christmas with an adorable picture with her better half, and another frame with her extended family, alongside dogs Diana and Gino.
On the professional front, the couple has had quite a busy year. Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood comeback after her hiatus of 3 years with 'The Sky is Pink'. She has also completed a schedule of her upcoming Netflix movie, 'White Tiger' alongside Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was last seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
