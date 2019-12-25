Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas with Nick Jonas, decorates 'Ninja' cookies

It's Christmas and what better way to celebrate it than to do it with your loved ones. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share glimpses of his and wife Priyanka Chopra's Christmas eve.

Despite their busy schdeule the couple is making sure they spend the holiday season together. Nick and Priyanka engaged in some Christmas traditions by baking and decorating some 'Ninja' cookies. In the video that the 'Jonas Brother' singer shared on Instagram, NickYanka can be seen flaunting their cookie decorating skills. He captioned the video, "Merry Christmas Eve y’all!"