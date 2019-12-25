Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas with Nick Jonas, decorates 'Ninja' cookies

It's Christmas and what better way to celebrate it than to do it with your loved ones. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share glimpses of his and wife Priyanka Chopra's Christmas eve.
Despite their busy schdeule the couple is making sure they spend the holiday season together. Nick and Priyanka engaged in some Christmas traditions by baking and decorating some 'Ninja' cookies. In the video that the 'Jonas Brother' singer shared on Instagram, NickYanka can be seen flaunting their cookie decorating skills. He captioned the video, "Merry Christmas Eve y’all!"
On the professional front, the couple has had quite a busy year. Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood comeback after her haitus of 3 years with 'The Sky is Pink'. She has also completed a schedule of her upcoming Netflic movie, 'White Tiger'.
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has been busy touring with his brother Kevin and Joe. He also had two movies this year, 'Midway' and 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
