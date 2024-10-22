Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Talks About Being Heckled During Kolkata Rape Protest: 'Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Called Me...'

Rituparna Sengupta | Instagram

Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta found herself in controversy after the Kolkata rape case protest, as she was heckled by the people there and forced to leave when she joined the protest in the city. Reacting to this, she shared that she was disturbed by the incident and feels that this can happen with anyone. Ritu also stated that everyone should be aware of this since this could never happen to anyone again.

Speaking to India Today about it, she said, "If women are not safe in their workplace, then where (are they safe)? I have full sympathy for the parents of the woman who faced the horror. We will never accept it and as a Kolkata resident, we demand justice from the lawmakers. Such things shouldn't happen again."

The Praktan actor furthermore revealed that also Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called her to check about it and one needs to focus on the bigger issue of women's safety. She said, "I assured her that it was someone from another gang trying to dilute the movement. They came from nowhere to just create a ruckus. We have to ignore them and focus on the bigger issues. We need to look at finding justice for the woman who lost her life."

The actress shared that there were many other celebrities who also participated in the protest and were criticised for not being vocal about the incident. She stated that it did not affect her, as she knew those people were not a part of the movement.

"They were hooligans, hounding and bullying people. They were there to demotivate the protestors and take over the movement. They wanted to raise slogans against celebrities to get their two minutes of fame. They were drunk and didn't know what they were doing. But you cannot gain big things by doing such small, cheap actions," she expressed.

The actor also claimed that the police team joined them for the event. She was criticised for and was called out, linked to political parties.

All About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

On August 9, a trainee doctor was brutally raped and killed at the RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata. The semi-nude body of an on-duty female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered in the lecture hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata.