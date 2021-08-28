‘Being comfortable and bold, keeping the right balance is my mantra’: Jeniffer Winget on her fashion choices

From playing coy to bold characters in popular shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah, actor Jeniffer Winget has carved a place for herself on the small screen. The actress, who has often been praised for her sartorial choices, spells out her fashion mantra. Excerpts:

You are always so well-dressed. Can you tell us about your styling process?

The entire credit goes to my team, which is working tirelessly to style me. I do like to dress well, especially when I am going out. But when I am at home, I am just the opposite. I dress in shorts and a ganji. At home, I never fuss over what I wear. It’s pretty no-nonsense when away from the camera.

What does fashion mean to you?

As far as fashion is concerned, comfort plays a big part. Being comfortable and bold, keeping the right balance is my mantra. The colour or dress I choose depends on my personality. It also depends on my mood. Plus, I don’t blindly follow trends. What looks good on everyone else may not look so good on you. I also decide what to wear depending on the event and the kind of people who are going to be there.

Did you experiment with your look during the lockdown?

During the lockdown, I was feeling low. Everything was shut, everything looked so gloomy. I wanted to break out from that monotony of staying home and being locked up. It was really beginning to affect me. So, then I came up with this idea to change my hair colour. I chose BBlunt's cherry red because I wanted to make a statement and what better way to do that apart from going red! We couldn’t go to the salons and I had to do my beauty regimen all by myself. I just wanted a change and do something to lift my mood. I chose cherry red and now it looks vibrant and shiny.

What about accessories?

Honestly, I am not big into accessories. I think your hair can be your best accessory. With the right colour and cut, that is enough for me. But I do have a weakness for shoes. I simply love shoes. I buy shoes all the time. In fact, by now I have even lost count of the number of pairs I own. But shoes are a big deal for me!

What projects are you working?

Currently, I am shooting for Beyhadh 2. This is going to be a bigger season and will have much better content than the first season. I am really looking forward to the next season.

Between OTT and TV, which would you prefer and why?

In a way, I do agree that OTT is the future. I cannot choose between the two. I started with TV and have learnt so much while working. Also, we can never deny the wide reach that television has globally. It has brought me tremendous amount of popularity and respect. But OTT is coming up with a new content and more freedom to explore different genres. TV is also trying to evolve, slowly but surely. But TV will not go anywhere. OTT has just begun. So much more is left for us to learn and experiment with OTT.

