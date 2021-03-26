‘Being bold and sensuous sells the most on the web,’ says 'Bekaboo 2' Poulomi Das

Were there any specific challenges you faced while shooting certain scenes?

Yes, there are bold scenes as per the requirement of the script. Being bold and sensuous sells the most on the web. We should not bound ourselves by saying that we will only work in certain kinds of films and series. I am really happy that such bold shows are being made and people are loving it. I am an actress who can be a sanskari bahu and a bikini babe at the same time, because that’s my job! However, I do have my set of boundaries!

How has your association with Ekta Kapoor been?

This is the fourth time I am working with her. Recently, I worked in her show Paurashpur. I respect and admire her vision, besides being in awe of her creativity. She is a fun-loving woman. I always call her a one-woman army who is handling the kingdom. Working with Balaji is like working with family, it feels like ‘I am home’.

Did you get a chance to meet her on the set?

No, she never came to the sets but she was constantly in touch with the creative department, and she always knew exactly what was going on.

Do think that a dark and negative plot makes the story more gripping?

Of course, dark and negative stories sell. I mean agar Ravan nahi hota toh Ram ki pooja toh karte nahi? Hence, the saying that we value lightness only after darkness subsides.

What next after this?

I am not only looking for Indian projects, but international web projects as well. Let’s hope for the best, you will get to know soon about it! I am more inclined towards international projects, to be honest. However, I will never leave India, unlike people who run away abroad.

How will you set your boundaries in terms of shooting ‘controversial’ content when you sign international shows?

Whatever I have achieved is because of the support of the Indian audience and I respect them. So, it’s important for me to have respect and faith in their beliefs. That is the only limitation I have set for now.