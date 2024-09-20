Bebika Dhurve Reveals Reason For Unfollowing Pooja Bhatt On Instagram: 'People We Connected Turned Busy...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve shared a close bond with renowned actress Pooja Bhatt. However, a few months ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed an apparent discrepancy that the two don't follow each other on social media.

In conversation with The Free Press Journal, Bebika reacted to the same and confirmed that they do not follow each other. "Pooja Bhatt maam was not just any ordinary contestant but a megastar of Bollywood and on a higher ground. People we connected turned busy after Bigg Boss with their upcoming work, and we all respect that to the fullest," she added.

Bebika and Pooja shared a mother-daughter bond in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show also featured other contestants like, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and more.

Bebika also talked about her journey post Bigg Boss OTT 2 and stated that it has opened doors of opportunities for her. "Bigg Boss has indeed changed my life majorly. I have a full-blown, whole new career uprising with opportunities," she stated.

Bhatt is known for her iconic roles in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Zakhm, Sadak, Junoon, Naaraaz, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Angaaray, Zakhm and more. She was last seen in the TV series Big Girls Don't Cry, which released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

On the other hand, Bebika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming show, Reality Ranis of the Jungle. It will premiere on September 23 on Discovery Channel.

The show features twelve bold, unstoppable queens stepping into the untamed wilderness, ready to face some of the toughest challenges the jungle has to offer.