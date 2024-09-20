 Bebika Dhurve Reveals Reason For Unfollowing Pooja Bhatt On Instagram: 'People We Connected Turned Busy...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBebika Dhurve Reveals Reason For Unfollowing Pooja Bhatt On Instagram: 'People We Connected Turned Busy...'

Bebika Dhurve Reveals Reason For Unfollowing Pooja Bhatt On Instagram: 'People We Connected Turned Busy...'

Bebika Dhurve also talked about her journey post Bigg Boss OTT 2 and felt that it has opened doors of opportunities for her.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve shared a close bond with renowned actress Pooja Bhatt. However, a few months ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed an apparent discrepancy that the two don't follow each other on social media.

In conversation with The Free Press Journal, Bebika reacted to the same and confirmed that they do not follow each other. "Pooja Bhatt maam was not just any ordinary contestant but a megastar of Bollywood and on a higher ground. People we connected turned busy after Bigg Boss with their upcoming work, and we all respect that to the fullest," she added.

Read Also
'It Must Stop': Bigg Boss OTT 2's Bebika Dhurve Takes Stand Against Those Trolling Abhishek Malhan's...
article-image

Bebika and Pooja shared a mother-daughter bond in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show also featured other contestants like, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and more.

Bebika also talked about her journey post Bigg Boss OTT 2 and stated that it has opened doors of opportunities for her. "Bigg Boss has indeed changed my life majorly. I have a full-blown, whole new career uprising with opportunities," she stated.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
Delhi This Weekend: From Puppy Yoga To Perfume Playdate, Here's The Best List Of Events Happening
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
CREDAI-MCHI Announces First-Ever 'Ease Of Doing Redevelopment' Expo In Mumbai On September 28
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
'What Credit Card & Loan Can Do To Country': Entrepreneur Dilip Kumar Slams People Queuing Up For Apple iPhone 16 Sale In Mumbai, Delhi
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't Resonate With Global Audience
Read Also
BB OTT 2 Fame Bebika Dhurve Reacts To Abdu Rozik Calling Off Wedding With Fiancée Amira: 'He Needs...
article-image

Bhatt is known for her iconic roles in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Zakhm, Sadak, Junoon, Naaraaz, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Kabhi Na Kabhi, Angaaray, Zakhm and more. She was last seen in the TV series Big Girls Don't Cry, which released on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

On the other hand, Bebika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming show, Reality Ranis of the Jungle. It will premiere on September 23 on Discovery Channel.

The show features twelve bold, unstoppable queens stepping into the untamed wilderness, ready to face some of the toughest challenges the jungle has to offer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't...

Stormrider Song Review: Jacqueliene Fernandez Fails To Impress As A Singer, Her Debut Track Won't...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is...

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Dedicates Sajni To 'Baby Boo' Jacqueliene Fernandez: 'Our Love Story Is...

Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan And Raghav Juyal's Film Is Pure Style Over...

Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan And Raghav Juyal's Film Is Pure Style Over...

'Meri Umar Khatam Ho Jayegi Television Shows Karte..': Sayli Salunkhe On How Long Does She Wish Her...

'Meri Umar Khatam Ho Jayegi Television Shows Karte..': Sayli Salunkhe On How Long Does She Wish Her...

Never Let Go Review: Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins' Film Is Gripping, Until It Lets Go Of Itself

Never Let Go Review: Halle Berry, Anthony B. Jenkins' Film Is Gripping, Until It Lets Go Of Itself