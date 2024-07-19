 FPJ 96th Anniversary: Beauty Queens Persis Khambatta And Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood Legacy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFPJ 96th Anniversary: Beauty Queens Persis Khambatta And Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood Legacy

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Beauty Queens Persis Khambatta And Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood Legacy

This is the story of two beauty queens whose Hollywood careers were short-lived but who blazed a timeless trail for others with similar ambitions.

Anil Sadarangani Faheem RuhaniUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 03:15 AM IST
article-image
Aishwarya Rai & Persis Khambatta |

This is the story of two beauty queens whose Hollywood careers were short-lived but who blazed a timeless trail for others with similar ambitions. It started when Miss India 1965, Persis Khambatta, landed in Los Angeles to try her luck in Hollywood. She had no entourage, no machinery. After mostly forgettable parts, she landed the role of a lifetime in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture. She became the first Indian presenter at the Academy Awards.

Read Also
Amid Separation Rumours, Aishwarya Rai-Entire Bachchan Family Arrive Separately At Ambani Wedding;...
article-image

Years later, Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai arrived. Her Hollywood filmography would not be as prolific as her Bollywood career. However, she has created a big impression across the planet, thanks to her annual pilgrimage to Cannes, where she even earned the distinction of being the first Indian actress on the festival’s jury.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Bhanu Athaiya To Anasuya Sengupta, Indian Women Redefine Global Cinema

FPJ 96th Anniversary: From Bhanu Athaiya To Anasuya Sengupta, Indian Women Redefine Global Cinema

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Beauty Queens Persis Khambatta And Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood Legacy

FPJ 96th Anniversary: Beauty Queens Persis Khambatta And Aishwarya Rai's Hollywood Legacy

FPJ 96th Anniversary: How Hansal Mehta Keeps Bouncing Back

FPJ 96th Anniversary: How Hansal Mehta Keeps Bouncing Back

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shifts His Stand From Vishal To Naezy, Says, ‘Insaan Matlabi..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Adnaan Shifts His Stand From Vishal To Naezy, Says, ‘Insaan Matlabi..’

Mumbai: BMC Arranges Special Marathi Drama Shows For Sanitation Workers

Mumbai: BMC Arranges Special Marathi Drama Shows For Sanitation Workers