Bastar: The Naxal Story Teaser: Adah Sharma Plays Fierce IPS Neerja Madhavan Who Is At War Against Naxals (WATCH)

The intriguing teaser of Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story has been officially shared by the makers on Tuesday. The team of The Kerala Story has once again joined hands to bring a hard-hitting, strong, emotional, courageous story on the big screens.

The teaser showcased the one-minute long monologue enacted by Adah's character IPS Neerja Madhvan. It gives a glimpse of the strong narration of the film and some truths that will be unfolded in Bastar: The Naxal Story.

In the video, Adah exposes the truth about the number of martyrs and how Pseudo intellectuals in our country are running a propaganda to divide the country funded by China. "In the four wars with Pakistan, 8,738 soldiers were martyred. But do you know, the Naxalites in our country have killed more than 1,500 jawans. Bastar is the epicenter of dividing Bharat into pieces. I, Neerja Mathur IPS, have taken an oath to finish these traitors from our country. Jai Hind," she says.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "A story coloured red with the blood of innocent people! Capture the untold story... Bastar - The Naxal Story."

The film is helmed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Vipul, Sudipto and Adah's first collaboration, The Kerala Story, emerged as one of the successful films at the box office in 2023.

Talking about the film, Sudipto had earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story."

Vipul added, "We are happy. The Kerala Story received a good response all over and with the support of the media it reached very far and wide. We are trying to bring another film based on the Naxalites, who operate from Bastar. This topic is very important to be discussed for the sake of the country. We hope to bring an eye-opener to the people of our country as it’s a very important subject."

The film is all set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.