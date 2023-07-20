 Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Welcomes Baby Boy With Noah Baumbach
Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Welcomes Baby Boy With Noah Baumbach

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have become parents to their second child, a baby boy.

Gerwig, who is awaiting the release of her film "Barbie" which she co-wrote with her partner, told fashion magazine Elle UK that she gave birth four months ago.

"He's a little schmoo. That's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby. I'm still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby," she said.

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his former wife, actor Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig and Baumbach, who have worked together on several films such as "Frances Ha" and "White Noise", have been in a relationship since 2011. 

