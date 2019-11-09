Bala: Ayushmann breaks his own record by collecting Rs 10.15 crore at box office on day 1

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Bala' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 10.15 crore on its first day.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that the strong word of mouth along with Ayushmann's image of a bankable star are the key contributors for the movie's collection. The analyst expects the business to grow further on Day 2 and 3.

Adarsh also shared first-day collections of his movies since 2017 with 'Dream Girl' coming at a close second with Rs 10.5 crores.