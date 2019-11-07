Unstoppable so far: Will 'Bala' become Ayushmann Khuranna's 7th consecutive hit?

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered six hits in a row and is standing on the cusp of delivering seven back to back as Bala releases in theatres tomorrow.

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the releasing of Bala which stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Ayushmann’s journey in films has been most exciting because of his choice of scripts that sets him apart from all his contemporaries. He has a unique knack at picking out the best content being produced by the industry and has wowed us constantly with the characters that he has played.

Sperm donation in Vicky Donor, erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal and now premature baldness in Bala, this versatile actor has taken all the risks and done all the experiments. The audiences have seemed to love each of his movies. Ayushmann Khuranna has never shied away from taking up the taboo topics.

Trade analyst, Girish Johar, in a conversation with Moneycontrol has predicted that ‘Bala’ has the potential to mint a good Rs 8 to Rs 10 crores on its opening day. He even said that it could go upto Rs 12 crores.

However this won’t be easy, considering all the controversies the movie landed in. Mainly, the release of ‘Udja Chaman’, a film based on the same premise that released a week ago.

“The controversy has added a bit in terms of awareness but at the end of the day the film is for multiplex and city-based audiences and then it can go down to tier II and III cities. The audience is intelligent and can smell a product and all films have to go through the same test. The content has to be proven. For Diwali, Housefull 4 was there but Saand Ki Aankh got a lot of appreciation and Made in China sank. Same test Bala has to go through,” said Johar.

If ‘Bala’ does well in the theatres, one thing will be clear, Ayushmann has made his way into the hearts of the audiences and his name is enough to bring people to the theatre.

Johar added, “He is one actor who has cracked a formula in which he has taken a taboo subject and has blended them in a quirky manner and that quirk is made clean which even the family audience can watch. Most of the films have a desi connect to it. He has cracked few tricks and he is delivering also.”

Well, it is true! Ayushmann has definitely cracked a formula. His last six releases are proof. Four of them has given high return of investment (ROI), ranging upto 128% to 362%.

Bareilly ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khuranna has had an unstoppable run from 2017.

However, this multi- talented star has had his share of ups and downs. Movies like Nautanki Saala and Meri Pyaari Bindu did slower the actor's pace.

Ayushmann Khuranna has become an audience favourite with his movies that touch close to heart with a strong social message. The actor who’s been in the business for eight years, has delivered 9 hits at the box office.

Ayushmann has joined the list of mega actors like Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn who delivered more than one profitable film during 2019.

Will 'Bala' be Ayushmann Khurrana's 7th consecutive hit?