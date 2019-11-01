11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do: Tahira wishes Ayushmann on wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood that have raised the bar for relationship goals. The two are often lauded by their fans for always having each other’s back. Today, the duo completes eleven beautiful years of togetherness.

To mark their wedding anniversary, Tahira posted a heartfelt message along with adorable throwback photos from their wedding year 2008, clad in their sangeet outfit and posing in style.

While wishing her sweetheart, Tahira wrote on her Instagram account, "11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before."