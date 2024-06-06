Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot & Where To Watch

Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura is a Japanese-language animated action-thriller featuring the voices of actors Nobunaga Shimazaki and Tatsuhisa Suzuki in the lead roles. The anime is already streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura?

The animation film is streaming on Netflix. The OTT giant shared the film poster on X and wrote, "THE WAIT IS OVER! BAKI HANMA VS KENGAN ASHURA is OUT NOW on NETFLIX!! #BakiKengan."

THE WAIT IS OVER! BAKI HANMA VS KENGAN ASHURA is OUT NOW on NETFLIX!!#BakiKengan pic.twitter.com/SGj8M8EiS9 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 6, 2024

Plot

The film narrates the story of Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura, two martial arts masters from the underground world, who unexpectedly cross paths. The Underground Arena orchestrates a battle in the Kengan Association to determine who is the most powerful. Who will emerge victorious in this clash of titans?

About Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura features the voices of actors Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ohma Tokita, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki, Akio Ootsuka, Takuya Eguchi, Kenta Hochu Otsuka, Rikiya Koyama and Kenjirou Tsuda.

The film is helmed by Toshiki Hirano and written by Yabako Sandrovich, whereas Atsuo Ishino has written the screenplay. Makoto Takahoko designed the characters with Shingo Ishikawa and Shunichiro Yoshihara. Kenji Fujisawa and Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music with sound director Yasuyuki Urakami. It is produced by TMS Entertainment.