Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Fan Worships Film's Posters With Diyas, Places Them Next To God - Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has amassed millions of fans over the years, and with his latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing in theatres on Thursday, his fans are leaving no stone unturned to guarantee him a success at the box office.

Akshay's fans have been thronging theatres for the first day first show of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and massive cutouts of the actor have also been erected at several places. But what tops them all is a video that is now going viral, in which a fan can be seen placing the posters of the film next to different Gods at his residence and worshipping them.

Not just that, but he also lit diyas and prayed for the film's success in theatres. The fan also stated that he performed a special puja and offered prayers for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be a hit.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, has been touted as an Eid gift to fans from the two actors and the makers. The film was earlier supposed to release in theatres on April 10, however, keeping in tandem with the Eid holiday, the makers pushed the release by a day to April 11.

Fans of the actors have already started thronging theatres to watch the film before everyone else, and several photos and videos from cinema halls are now going viral on social media. In some videos, the audience can be seen hooting and dancing as Akshay and Tiger packed punches on the silver screen.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main antagonist. Besides, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar play key roles in the film.