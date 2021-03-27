Back to Black: Sanya Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and other celebs who rocked the season's favourite colour

Well, you might hate or love black, but you definitely can’t ignore the colour, or lack of it. It’s back to the black this season as many celebrities were flaunting the shade, in all its glory. Here are some of them captured by our shutterbugs.
Sanya Malhotra
Who would have thought that a simple black saree can ooze so much oomph! But trust the Pagglait actor to break stereotypes yet again, this time off screen. The actor paired it up with a gorgeous yet simple sleeveless blouse and finished the look with a gajra and proved once again that style is all about personalising a trend and making it your own. You go girl!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was also seen in an all-black look recently, but the actor chose a more formal look. She paired a classic black shirt with a pair of high-waist slim fit formal trousers. She added some funk to the look with a mustard tote and a retro John Lennon sunglasses.
Janhvi Kapoor
The Roohi actor is also the queen of off-duty dressing. She was recently spotted with her dad, wearing charcoal grey jogger with a black crop top and a black longline summer blazer. She finished the look with a matching tote and a cool pair of black sport shoes. She is the vibe ain’t she!
Amruta Khanvilkar
The actor recently raised the temperature a few notches higher as she walked into an award show sporting a sleek black bishop-sleeved gown with a bold thigh-high slit. Oh la la!
Anjini Dhawan
Anjini Dhawan kept it simple and sporty. The youngster was spotted wearing a simple full-sleeved fitted crop top and a pair of high-waisted cropped trousers that accentuating her fit silhouette.
Mahira Sharma
Style is all about attitude. And Mahira Sharma proved just that. She was recently papped at the airport wearing a simple over-sized graphic T-shirt and denim shorts. Didn’t we tell you, keep it casual, girls!