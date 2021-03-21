Summer school of fashion: Bollywood stars show you how to beat the heat with floral trend

Bollywood celebrities leave no-stone-unturned when it comes to donning glamorous looks for parties, promotional events, or get-togethers. But, when scorching heat comes knocking at the door, out go the ‘oh so glam’ apparels and in come comfy clothes like cotton kurtis, tees, shirts, and chic dresses. Colours like sky blue, yellow, green, and floral prints become the soul of summer fashion. Setting the mood for season, several of B-town's fave actors were spotted slaying the floral print. Here we hand-pick a few:
Bhumi Pednekar
Why wear a typical, boring dress when you can up the ante with a cotton slit dress! Take cues from the Durgamati star, who recently stepped out in a sparkling white high-slit summer dress, with flowers splattered all over. Looking chic, Bhumi kept it simple with minimalist jewellery, a golden necklace and small double hoop earrings.
Ananya Panday
When it comes to party ensembles, the little black dress never fails to impress. But, why keep it just ‘all-black’ when you can add a dash of floral print and make it look summer-friendly! Just like Ananya Panday! Pair it up with chunky shoes or flats, and viola! You are all set to slay!
Jacqueline Fernandez
As far as summer fashion is concerned, Indian attires like saree, lehenga, salwar kameez or kurtis, floral printed outfits have stood the test of the time. Jacqueline looked stunning in an off-white floral kurta with palazzos and dupatta during the muhurat for her upcoming movie, Ram Setu. If you are attending a sangeet ceremony or a mehendi party, a floral palazzo set like Jacky’s can help you beat the heat at a summer wedding!
Kunal Kapoor
Why should women have all the ‘floral’ fun? With gender fluid fashion gaining momentum, floral prints and pantones have grabbed a spot in men’s wardrobes as well. Take, for example, stars like Ranveer Singh, the Khurrana brothers [Ayushmann and Aparshakti], Jim Sarbh rocking androgynous attires, breaking fashion stereotypes and redefining style in their own way. Floral pattern, which was once tied with femininity, has now become a part of men’s clothing. Actor Kunal Kapoor looked dapper in a unique floral green suit. Way to go Kunal!
Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar, who is riding high on success of her latest release Saiyaan Ji, was recently seen wearing a red slit skirt and a knot blouse with white flowers on it. In case you are clueless as to what to wear for a beach or pool party, you can take inspiration from Neha’s red hot summer look!
Nimrat Kaur
Summer is all about chilling and staying fresh. And actress Nimrat Kaur believes in the same! Take a look at her knee-length floral dress giving cool and breezy vibe! Floral and flowy, Nimrat’s dress is perfect if you are going out for a lunch on a lazy afternoon, or catching up with your friends over coffee.
