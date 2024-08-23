 Baby Fever Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Baby Fever Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The six-episodic series is created by Nikolaj Fiifer and Amalie Næsby Fick

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Baby Fever 2 is a romantic comedy series starring Josephine Park in the lead role. It is based on the themes of lies, friendship, betrayal, and more. The show is already streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch Baby Fever Season 2?

The series is streaming on Netflix. The six-episodic series is created by Nikolaj Fiifer and Amalie Naesby Fick.

Plot

The series revolves around a woman named Nana, a fertility specialist working in one of the largest hospitals in America. She lives a happy life and enjoys herself to the fullest. However, one day, she accidentally inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm. Nana's life turns upside down when she becomes aware of this.

Season 2 of the series begins with Nana giving birth to a child in the hospital where she works. Things take an intense turn as she finds it difficult to balance her family and career. As the situation becomes overwhelming, the protagonist faces the challenge of managing it all.

Cast and production of Baby Fever Season 2?

The medical drama features Josephine Park, Simon Sears, Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Charlotte Munck, Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Emil Prenter, Martha Egegaard Juul, Lui Bernburg, Amelia Hoy, Lousiee Mieritz and Clara Dessau, among others.

It is produced by Piv Bernth, Sara Bringskov, Elisabeth Victoria Winther, Christina Jensen Lassen, Rikke Rolver Elk, Dorthe Riis Lauridsen, Lina Wichmann and Lars Hermann.

