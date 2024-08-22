The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 OTT Release Date |

The third season of The Legend of Vox Machina is an adventure animated series starring the voices of Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, and Taliesin Jaffe, among others. It is slated to release on OTT in October 2024.

When & Where To Watch The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3

The science fiction series will be released on October 3, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Story

The series revolves around a band of eight heroes called Vox Machina, who embark on a journey to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. However, things take an intense turn when the band faces numerous challenges and discovers that their friend Gilmore's life is in danger. Will Vox Machina be able to save Gilmore's life?

Cast and production of The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 3

The series features the voices of Laura Bailey as Vex, Taliesin Jaffe as Percival, Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot, Matthew Mercer as Trinket, Liam O'Brien as Vaxildan, Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw, Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt and Marisha Ray, among others.

The animated show is based on Brandon Auman's series Critical Role. Chris Potoski and Critical Role Productions has developed the series under Amazon Studios, Metapigeon, and Titmouse, Inc. The music is composed by Neal Acree.