Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More

Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mermaid Magic is a fantasy series starring the voices of Merlinda and Sasha in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Mermaid Magic?

The animated series is scheduled to premiere on August 22, 2024. It will be available in English, Italian and French on Netflix.

Plot

The 10-episode series follows the story of a fearless ocean warrior princess, Merlinda, who lives underwater with her friends Nerrissa and Sasha. However, one day, a huge and powerful pirate named Barbarossa ventures into the ocean and decides to destroy it and take control of the underwater world. Merlinda and her friends soon discover the pirate's motive. Will the warrior princess of the ocean be able to protect her world with the help of her friends? Will Nerissa and Sasha help Melinda?

Cast and production of Mermaid Magic

The upcoming animated series is written by Rich Burns and Nancy Cohen. The duo is popularly known for the making of Kung Fu Panda and Spirit Riding Free. It is created by Iginio Straffi and produced by Rainbow Animation Studio and Bardel Entertainment. The series is based on the themes of humour, action, magic, emotion, and much more.