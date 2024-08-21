 Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More

Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More

The upcoming animated series is written by Rich Burns and Nancy Cohen

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date | Trailer

Mermaid Magic is a fantasy series starring the voices of Merlinda and Sasha in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Mermaid Magic?

FPJ Shorts
Mazgoan Dock, Garden Reach & Cochin Shipyard Shares Rebound After Plunge Post Bearish Report
Mazgoan Dock, Garden Reach & Cochin Shipyard Shares Rebound After Plunge Post Bearish Report
Mumbai: BMC Opens Applications For 1846 Clerk Vacancies, Apply Till September 8
Mumbai: BMC Opens Applications For 1846 Clerk Vacancies, Apply Till September 8
Adah Sharma On Argument Over Non-Vegetarian Food : ‘Live In Caves, Hunt Animals & Eat Them’
Adah Sharma On Argument Over Non-Vegetarian Food : ‘Live In Caves, Hunt Animals & Eat Them’
Study Says Gen Z Feels Anxious And Stressed After Using Social Media, Know Why They Still Can't Quit
Study Says Gen Z Feels Anxious And Stressed After Using Social Media, Know Why They Still Can't Quit

The animated series is scheduled to premiere on August 22, 2024. It will be available in English, Italian and French on Netflix.

Plot

The 10-episode series follows the story of a fearless ocean warrior princess, Merlinda, who lives underwater with her friends Nerrissa and Sasha. However, one day, a huge and powerful pirate named Barbarossa ventures into the ocean and decides to destroy it and take control of the underwater world. Merlinda and her friends soon discover the pirate's motive. Will the warrior princess of the ocean be able to protect her world with the help of her friends? Will Nerissa and Sasha help Melinda?

Read Also
Inside Out 2 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
article-image
Read Also
Call Me Bae OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ananya Panday's Series
article-image

Cast and production of Mermaid Magic

The upcoming animated series is written by Rich Burns and Nancy Cohen. The duo is popularly known for the making of Kung Fu Panda and Spirit Riding Free. It is created by Iginio Straffi and produced by Rainbow Animation Studio and Bardel Entertainment. The series is based on the themes of humour, action, magic, emotion, and much more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Entrepreneurs' Day: How Alia Bhatt, SRK And Others Make Their Money

World Entrepreneurs' Day: How Alia Bhatt, SRK And Others Make Their Money

Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More

Mermaid Magic OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Streaming Platform & More

Adah Sharma On Argument Over Non-Vegetarian Food : ‘Live In Caves, Hunt Animals & Eat Them’

Adah Sharma On Argument Over Non-Vegetarian Food : ‘Live In Caves, Hunt Animals & Eat Them’

'Faltu Gyaan Na Baatein': Nikitin Dheer SLAMS Netizens After Getting Criticised For Ravan Tattoo On...

'Faltu Gyaan Na Baatein': Nikitin Dheer SLAMS Netizens After Getting Criticised For Ravan Tattoo On...

Uorfi Javed Burns Eyebrows, Lashes After Setting Dress On Fire Amid Follow Kar Lo Yaar Promotions...

Uorfi Javed Burns Eyebrows, Lashes After Setting Dress On Fire Amid Follow Kar Lo Yaar Promotions...