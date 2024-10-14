Baba Siddique Murder: 'They Will Thrash Writer', Says Ram Gopal Varma On If A Movie Is Made On 'Govt-Protectee' Lawrence Bishnoi

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the shocking death of former Maharashtra MLA and National Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday (October 12).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the Rangeela director shared his thoughts on the horrifying incident, which has also raised many questions.

"A lawyer turned gangster wants to take revenge for a deer’s death by killing a superstar. He orders his gang of 700, which he recruited through Facebook, to first kill a big politician who is a close friend of the star," he wrote in his post.

Varma further suggested that the alleged perpetrator is protected by the government while in jail, with his spokesman operating from abroad. "The police can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the government in a jail and his spokesman speaks from abroad," he wrote.

He went on to say that if a Bollywood writer were to create such a story, they would likely be criticised for it being too outrageous and unrealistic. "If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever," he concluded his post without mentioning any names.

A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER’S death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR ..

The POLICE can’t catch him because… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 14, 2024

Reacting to RGV's post, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan wrote, "But it’s a fantastic story and you should make the film on this."

The murder of Siddique remains clouded in mystery, with the motive still unclear. While multiple theories are circulating, police officials are investigating all possible angles.

On Sunday, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post made by a gang member. The post mentioned that Siddique was killed due to his alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. It also warned those associated with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stating they would face consequences.

In April 2024, two bike-borne men had fired several rounds at Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra and it was later revealed that it was Lawrence Bishnoi's doing, who has a longstanding beef with the actor.

Baba Siddique's death

The last rites of the former Maharashtra Minister were performed with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. Siddique was murdered on October 12 by three bike-borne assailants in Bandra. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, however, the doctors couldn't save him.

The incident has shocked both the political and Bollywood communities, with many expressing their grief and outrage on social media platforms.