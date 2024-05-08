Baahubali Crown Of Blood OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast |

Baahubali: Crown Of Blood, the prequel to the Baahubali franchise, features the voice of Sharad Kelkar and Samay Thakkar in the lead roles. The upcoming series is set to release on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Baahubali Crown of Blood

The animated series will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17, 2024. The streaming platform has already shared the trailer on social media and wrote, "Chant so good, it gave us goosebumps! 🙌🔥 Hotstar Specials S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: Crown of Blood streaming from 17th May. #BaahubaliCrownOfBlood #BaahubaliTheBeginning #Baahubali2TheConclusion."

Plot

The plot revolves around the characters of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, who find themselves on the same side in this animated series. The trailer hints at a thrilling storyline where the brothers unite to defend their kingdom against the menacing Raktadeva. The series promises to delve deeper into the world of Baahubali, unveiling its mysteries. After the massive success of the film, the makers are optimistic about the upcoming animation series.

Cast and production

Along with Sharad Kelkar and Smay Thakkar, the series cast includes Siddharth Awasthi, Rajesh Khattar, Sima Raaj, Ashish Tyagi, Sabina Malik Mausam, Manikant Sarbhoy, Manoj Pandey, Ashish Tyagi and Manoj Paday, among others.

It is produced by SS Rajamouli, Shobu Yarlagadda and Sharad Devarajan under the banner of Graphics India and Arka Mediaworks. Jeevan J Kang directed the film with Navin John. According to the makers, the series will be released in multiple languages.