B Praak on working with Harrdy Sandhu in 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan': 'Hope we continue to make hits like this'

Desi Melodies recently released their new song 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan’ which features singer Harrdy Sandhu along with Aisha Sharma.

B Praak, who shares a great bond with Harrdy, has shared his experience of composing the song for his 'brother' and for his channel.

B Praak says, "From ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ to ‘Kudiyan Lahore Diyan', I think, fans are seeing Harrdy in an altogether different light. It was so much fun composing and producing this one with him. I wish my brother the best and hope we continue to make hits like this."

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira and the music is composed by B Praak. The song is written by renowned lyricist Jaani who is also co-owner of Desi Melodies with Arvind Khaira.

The music video has been a tremendous hit with fans showering it with immense love.

The song has almost reached over 22 million views in just five days. Fans can't stop showering love on this fresh pair and on its trending beats.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:14 PM IST