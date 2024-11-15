B Praak Gets Emotional As He Recalls Newborn Son's Death: 'We Lost Everything In Life' (VIDEO)

Singer B Praak broke down as he recalled the death of his newborn son in June 2022. The singer's baby passed away at the time of his birth. B Praak had shared the heartbreaking news on his social media account. Now, during one of his interviews, he said that there is no pain more dreadful than the loss of a child.

B Praak welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The couple got married in 2019 in Chandigarh. The couple had announced second pregnancy in April 2022.

During an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, B Praak opened up about his baby's death for the first time. He said, "Agar life mein koi bhari laga, kisko uthana, toh vo apne bete ki... Usse bhari cheez maine life mein uthayi hi nahi. Main apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hain, maine toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nahi. I came back to the hospital, and Meera mujhe dekhte hi boli, 'Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete'. That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative ho gaye. Aaj tak vo mere se iss baat se naraaz hai."

Meera often dedicates social media posts for the baby, whom they named Fazza.

Sharing the sad news of his baby's death, B Praak had mentioned in a statement, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents."

"We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time," he added.