UP: B Praak Concert Ended Abruptly After Crowd Wreaks Havoc In Etawah; Videos Of Broken Chairs, Damaged Property Viral

National Award winning singer B Praak performed at the grand Etawah Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening, however, things took a rather unpleasant turn when the concert had to be abruptly ended midway by authorities. Thousands of people turned up for the show and it became impossible for the local police and authorities to manage the crowd.

If reports are to be believed, over 15,000 people reached the venue which actually had the capacity to hold only 5,000 people. In a bid to avoid any untoward incident due to overcrowding, the concert was terminated within just one and half hour.

As per the official announcement, B Praak's concert was scheduled to commence at 7 pm on Saturday, however, people gathered at the venue in large numbers from 5 pm itself, and the crowd kept swelling further as the singer arrived and took the centrestage.

Several photos and videos from the venue have now surfaced online in which chairs can be seen all broken, and the crowd also caused heavy damage to the property, forcing authorities to end the show and make sure the people exited the venue safely.

B Praak was seen belting out some of his best numbers at the concert, including the recently released 'Saari Duniya Jala Denge' from Animal, 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari, and 'Filhaal', among others.

The authorities and the singer's team are yet to issue an official statement over the incident, which the left the eager audience with a sour taste.

Meanwhile, ghazal singer Kumar Satyamm, Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, Hindustani Classical singer Parul Mishra, and Indian poet Kumar Vishwas also performed at the Etawah Mahotsav.