B Praak TROLLED For New Version Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee: 'Ruining Our Childhood Song'

B Praak, who is best known for his tracks like Teri Mitti, Ranjha, and Mann Bharryaa, among others, recently recreated Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee.

Sharing it on his social media handle, B Praak wrote, "Oh Dil Roya Te Akh Bhar Aayi Meri Maut Ae Teri Judai Kisi Se Ab Kya Kehta Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi. Mujhe Sach Mein Aapke Comments Ki Wait Rahegi Ke Kaisa Laga Plz Poora Dhyan Se Sunna Humne Sach Mein Bhot Pyara Banaya Hai Iss Legendary Gaane Ko. Audio Out On Spotify."

Check it out:

However, netizens were disappointed with B Praak's new version and a user said, "Sorry but no sorry… I didn’t liked the song… I tried very hard to like it but failed terribly." While another added, "Original to original hi hota hai mere bhai." A user also commented, "Ruining our childhood song."

On the 25th anniversary of Karan Johar's film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he announced a remake of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee. It was originally sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Manpreet Akhtar. It was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the lead, alongside Anupam Kher, Salman Khan (in a special appearance) Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Johnny Lever, and Reema Lagoo among others.

