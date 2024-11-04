 Azrael OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The horror thriller film is directed by EL Katz and written by Simon Barrett

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Azrael OTT Release Date | Trailer

Azrael is a horror thriller film starring Samara Weaving and Vic Carmen Sonne in the lead roles. It premiered on March 9, 2024, at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival and was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Azrael?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by EL Katz and written by Simon Barrett.

Plot

The plot of the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has lost the ability to speak. It centres around a young girl named Azrael, who discovers that demonic creatures have taken over the Earth after the Rapture. When Azrael escapes from imprisonment to save herself from a demon, she must confront a terrifying monster. What happens next is revealed in the film.

article-image

Cast and production of Azrael

The cast of the film includes Samara Weaving as Azrael, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Kenan, Victoria Carmen Sonne as Miriam, and Katariina Unt as Josephine, among others. The horror thriller film is directed by EL Katz and written by Simon Barrett.

It is produced by Dan Kagan, Dave Caplan, and Simon Barrett under Traffic Productions and C2 Motion Picture Group. Mart Taniel has done the cinematography and Toti Gudnason has composed the music. Ben Baudhuin has edited the film.

