Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To Miss | Photo Via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Ahead of it, Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable video of Ayushmann Khurrana grooving to Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter with his daughter Varushka.

Tahira wrote, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone !! They’re not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the veryyy best for #fighter can’t wait."

Check out the video:

In the video, Ayushmann is seen wearing a red T-shirt with black pants, his daughter, on the other hand, wore a purple co-ord set as they danced on the song.

Reacting to the video, Huma Qureshi commented, "OMG adorable." Mukti Mohan wrote, "Rewatched to check Varushki's acting while she was on the laptop! This girl is too cool for school alreadyyyy! What a joyful video! I was dancing and watching throughout When is our next partyyyyyy? Let's get together and dance."

Meanwhile, Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in 2008. The couple was blessed with two children: son Virajveer in 2012, who was born in 2014.