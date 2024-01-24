 Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To Miss
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To Miss

Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To Miss

Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable video of Ayushmann Khurrana and Varushka dancing to Sher Khul Gaye.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To Miss | Photo Via Instagram

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of Fighter, which stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Ahead of it, Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable video of Ayushmann Khurrana grooving to Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter with his daughter Varushka.

Tahira wrote, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone !! They’re not following your dance steps because they can’t. All the veryyy best for #fighter can’t wait."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Fighter: CBFC Asks Makers To Replace 'Sexually Visuals’ From Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's...
article-image
Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Ram Mandir 'Beautiful', Says 'Everybody Should Visit This Place' (WATCH)
article-image

In the video, Ayushmann is seen wearing a red T-shirt with black pants, his daughter, on the other hand, wore a purple co-ord set as they danced on the song.

Reacting to the video, Huma Qureshi commented, "OMG adorable." Mukti Mohan wrote, "Rewatched to check Varushki's acting while she was on the laptop! This girl is too cool for school alreadyyyy! What a joyful video! I was dancing and watching throughout When is our next partyyyyyy? Let's get together and dance."

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Leaves Fans Stunned With Moye Moye Twist During LIVE Performance In Delhi; Video...
article-image

Meanwhile, Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye is sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao.

Read Also
Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Mushy Birthday Wish From Wife Tahira Kashyap: 'Eilaan Karti Hu I Love You'
article-image

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap tied the knot in 2008. The couple was blessed with two children: son Virajveer in 2012, who was born in 2014. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To...

Ayushmann Khurrana, His Daughter Varushka's Dance Video On Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye Is Too Cute To...

Hrithik Roshan Says Deepika Padukone Helped Him 'Getting Steps Right' During Sher Khul Gaye Shoot

Hrithik Roshan Says Deepika Padukone Helped Him 'Getting Steps Right' During Sher Khul Gaye Shoot

Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Dior Dress For Date Night With Anand Ahuja In Paris

Sonam Kapoor Stuns In Black Dior Dress For Date Night With Anand Ahuja In Paris

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Twin In Black As They Head To Delhi For Fighter Promotions

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Twin In Black As They Head To Delhi For Fighter Promotions

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Mannara Chopra Kissed Him On His...

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Feeling 'Uncomfortable' After Mannara Chopra Kissed Him On His...