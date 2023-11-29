Ayushmann Khurrana Leaves Fans Stunned With Moye Moye Twist During LIVE Performance In Delhi; Video Goes Viral

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest Bollywood celebrity to jump on the viral 'Moye Moye' trend. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which Ayushmann is seen delivering an energetic performance during his concert in Delhi. The videos also show the actor singing Moye Moye and giving a twist to the viral trend.

Ayushmann also shared a short video of his performance on his official Instagram account and praised the vibe of Delhi.

In the video, the Dream Girl 2 actor is seen performing LIVE on stage to Bari Barsi. It then shows him pausing for a few seconds and surprising the audience by singing Moye Moye.

Read Also Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Photos From Goa Will Take Your Breath Away

After singing and grooving to Moye Moye, Ayushmann jokingly said, "Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hai yaha."

The actor looked cool in shimmery grey jacket over a black t-shirt and pants. He completed his look with black sunglasses.

Soon after Ayushmann shared the video, fans asked him to release his version of Moye Moye. "Peition for ayush to release moye moye in his version," a user commented.

"Petition for Ayushmann to release his version of moye moye officially now," another user asked.

"Dilli ka AQI must have gone a little Moye Moye after being purified by this soulful aawaaz," another fan commented under Ayushmann's post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. He has still not announced his next project.

Moye Moye originates from the chorus of the Serbian song Džanum which is sung by Teya Dora. The song went viral on social media after netizens used it along with their photos and videos to symbolise situations that are emotional or notably dramatic. In Serbian, the term translates to nightmare.