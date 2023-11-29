Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Photos From Goa Will Take Your Breath Away

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned up the heat as he shared a series of hot shirtless photos of himself on social media
The actor was in Goa for the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023
In the photos, Ayushmann is seen flaunting his toned physique and striking different poses for the camera
Ayushmann is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and he often treats his fans with his shirtless pictures
Ayushmann also gave a stunning beach view from his hotel room
For the film festival, Ayushmann opted for a grey suit and black formal shoes
As usual, the Dream Girl 2 and Badhaai Ho actor looked dashing in formal attire
Thanks For Reading!