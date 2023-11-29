Ayushmann Khurrana's Shirtless Photos From Goa Will Take Your Breath Away

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned up the heat as he shared a series of hot shirtless photos of himself on social media

The actor was in Goa for the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023

In the photos, Ayushmann is seen flaunting his toned physique and striking different poses for the camera

Ayushmann is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood and he often treats his fans with his shirtless pictures

Ayushmann also gave a stunning beach view from his hotel room

For the film festival, Ayushmann opted for a grey suit and black formal shoes

As usual, the Dream Girl 2 and Badhaai Ho actor looked dashing in formal attire

