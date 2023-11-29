Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash At Mumbai Airport In ₹90,000 Boots

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023
Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone has been on the run of late for some last minute professional commitments before wrapping things up for the New Year
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She was spotted taking an early morning flight out of Mumbai on Wednesday
Deepika's airport style has always been about comfort and fashion and this time too, it was no different
She kept it casual in a white t-shirt and jeans, and added a touch of glamour to it with an oversized cardigan
However, it was her uber chic boots that stole the show. Deepika was seen flaunting her Rs 90,744 Gianvito Rossi boots with her outfit
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, which will release in January 2024
She also has Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra 2 in her kitty
