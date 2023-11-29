Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Others Celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's Birthday In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She celebrated her birthday with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and other members of her family
Alia was seen all smiles as she arrived for her sister-cum-BFF's birthday dinner
The actress kept it casual in a black top and pants
Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was dressed up in a white shirt and matching pants
He was seen flashing a victory sign at the paps as they scoured around to click the couple's photos
Alia and Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, twinned with the former in black
Neetu Kapoor too was seen joining the Bhatts for Shaheen's birthday dinner
