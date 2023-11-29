Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Others Celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's Birthday In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 29, 2023

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She celebrated her birthday with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and other members of her family

Alia was seen all smiles as she arrived for her sister-cum-BFF's birthday dinner

The actress kept it casual in a black top and pants

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was dressed up in a white shirt and matching pants

He was seen flashing a victory sign at the paps as they scoured around to click the couple's photos

Alia and Shaheen's mother, Soni Razdan, twinned with the former in black

Neetu Kapoor too was seen joining the Bhatts for Shaheen's birthday dinner

Thanks For Reading!

