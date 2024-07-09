Ayesha Khan SLAMS Trolls For Objectifying Her Dance, Says, “There Are Comments Saying Kya Mazaa Aayega Iska R**e Kar Ke”

Ayesha Khan, who enjoys a massive following on her Instagram handle was recently seen slamming a few trolls who have been objectifying her dance videos on her Instagram handle.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to address these trolls and stated how there have been comments by men who state ‘It will be fun r**ing her.’ Ayesha further states that just because she is wearing a bodycon dress that does not mean that she is asking for it.

Ayesha writes, “"You all have a problem with literally everything! A woman is flat chested, ugh not attractive, a woman is curvy! Oh she is asking for attention! Who are you to claim I have no talents? "Next time you feel like criticizing someone, go find some other account, you wondered how I have high engagement? Some of it is from people like you, who have no other job than sitting and hate commenting, I know unemployment rates are high currently in our country but try getting a job or at least a life. Peace, thank you. Was just reading the comments and wondering these are the men I live around, who would not dare to say a word if I was in front of them, but this is them, this is how they think, there are comments saying ' kya maza aayega iska rape karne mein' and ofcourse that's justified because I am asking for it by wearing a Bodycon dress?”

Ayesha rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 17. The actress made shocking revelations about her relationship with Munawar Faruqui too.