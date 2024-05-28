'It's Heartbreaking': Ayesha Khan Breaks Down In Tears As She Criticises Israeli Airstrike On Rafah (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and actress Ayesha Khan, who will be seen in a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan, shared a video criticising the recent attack on nearly 40 Palestinians when they bombed a refugee camp for displaced people in southern Gaza. Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (May 27), Ayesha posted a video in which she is seen breaking down into tears as she spoke about the attack.

"We all are super aware of the news that is going around. We are living our best lives here and it's heartbreaking to see that people are in worst situations. They are being burnt alive and killed. It is so disheartening. I just saw a video of refugees being burnt alive in Rafah. I don't know how the world functions. I don't how, as an individual, I can help in this situation. But we need to raise our voices against this. We need to pray against hate and crime. I just hope that this ends," Ayesha said in the video.

Take a look at here video here:

A few days back, Ayesha made headlines after she slammed paparazzi for clicking pictures and recording actresses from inappropriate angles. She stated that the media houses needed to learn basic manners and that the whole behaviour was "obnoxious".

The actress is quite active on social media and she often shares her photos and videos with her fans. She has over 4.9 million followers on Instagram.

Ayesha shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss 17. She entered the house as a wildcard contestant to expose standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. Soon after entering the house, she accused Munawar of cheating and claimed that he was in a relationship with her and another woman at the same time.