'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death

Rumours were circulating that Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, had passed away on Tuesday, October 22, in Bhopal at the age of 94. Abhishek Bachchan's unplanned visit to Bhopal triggered the speculations about Bhaduri's demise. It was also claimed that she had been ill for several days and was receiving medical attention, with reports suggesting that the Bachchan family was traveling to Bhopal via a chartered plane.

However, Abhishek had arrived in Bhopal to visit his grandmother, as she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Now, a source close to Jaya's family refuted the fake news, stating that her family has not experienced any loss. The sources also requested fans to remain supportive and to 'seek reliable updates, avoiding engagement with misleading or unverified information.'

Furthermore, the source added, "The emotional toll on families during trying times is profound, and they should not have to contend with the added burden of false reports. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the Bachchan family at this time and to seek information from reliable sources for future updates."

Indira's caretaker, Mrs Babli, shared that she suffered a spine injury but is now stable. "Voh theek hain, unki reed ki haddi mein fracture aaya hai isliye vo hospital mein hain. Vo khana pina bhi kha rahi hain aur baat bhi kar rahi hain," she added.

Meanwhile, Indira resides at Shyamala Hills in Bhopal. She was married to Tarun Bhaduri, who was a famous journalist and writer. He passed away in 1996.

In 2023, Indira underwent pacemaker surgery in Mumbai and was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in December 6. The procedure is to manage and regulate abnormal heart rhythms