Avinash Sachdev Opens Up About His Financial Struggles: 'Sold My House And Car, All My Savings Were Gone'

Television actor Avinash Sachdev, who is one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently opened up about his financial struggles. The Chotti Bahu actor, who had been missing from the small screen for several years, revealed in one of his interviews that he had to sell his house and car after shutting down his restaurant.

Avinash said that it was not a conscious decision to stay away from television. He said that he opened a restaurant after a lot of struggle during the COVID-19 lockdown, however, he had to shut it within one and half year.

'Three years of my life got wasted'

"I took a hit financially. I had to sell my car, my house and all my savings were gone. Mentally, I wasn’t able to handle the situation. I was also having anxiety attacks. I didn’t need to take help of any therapist, psychiatrist or pills. I could handle it on my own," he told ETimes.

The actor added, "Then, I had signed two films as a lead, which went on for a year and it didn’t happen. So three years of my life got wasted like this."

Avinash's journey in the industry

Avinash is best known for playing the role of Dev in the daily soap Chotti Bahu, which aired on TV from 2008 to 2012. He was last seen on the smal screen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. He had participated with his ex-girlfriend, actress Palak Purswani.

Interestingly, Palak is also one of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Avinash has also been a part of other shows like Main Bhi Ardhangini, Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Khwaish and Karam Apnaa Apnaa among others.