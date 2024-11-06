‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over Actor Working Out, Calls Him A ‘Snack’

Kashish Kapoor, who has recently entered the Bigg Boss 18 house has been making headlines since day one. The popular reality show contestant, who had expressed her dislike towards Avinash Mishra and had also gone ahead to address him as ‘badtameez’ will be seen drooling over him in the upcoming episode of the show.

In a promo of the show released by the channel, Kashish Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen sitting in the garden area and speaking to each other while Avinash Mishra is seen working out in the garden area. Upon seeing Avinash, Kashish can be seen heaping praises on the actor’s arms and shoulders and goes ahead to state that she cannot take her eyes off him when he is working out. Shilpa then tells Kashish that she should ask Digvijay and Avinash to workout shirtless in the garden area everyday. Listening to this, Kashish blushes and asks Shilpa to say this, stating that if she says so, it will not look nice. The actress further says, “Khaane ki Kya jarurat jab aisa snack saamne ho.” Replying to Kashish, Shilpa tells her, “Toh kal se phir tumhara subha ka poha bandh.” Agreeing to Shilpa, Kashish laughs and says, “Bilkul, iska ek ghante ka dose mil jaye bas.”

While Avinash is totally unaware of Kashish and Shilpa’s conversation, fans of the show cannot help but notice Kashish developing a crush on the Titli fame. For the uninformed, Kashish along with Digvijay Rathee had entered the Bigg Boss 18 house a few days ago as wildcard contestants.