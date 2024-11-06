 ‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over Actor Working Out, Calls Him A ‘Snack’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over Actor Working Out, Calls Him A ‘Snack’

‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over Actor Working Out, Calls Him A ‘Snack’

Kashish Kapoor, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, will be seen heaping praises on Avinash Mishra as he works out. The actress goes ahead to address the Titli fame as a ‘snack,’ further stating that she can stay hungry if she gets an hour long dose of Avinash.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
article-image

Kashish Kapoor, who has recently entered the Bigg Boss 18 house has been making headlines since day one. The popular reality show contestant, who had expressed her dislike towards Avinash Mishra and had also gone ahead to address him as ‘badtameez’ will be seen drooling over him in the upcoming episode of the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘My Perfume Is Pretty Expensive..,’ Says Eisha Singh To Kashish Kapoor On...
article-image

In a promo of the show released by the channel, Kashish Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen sitting in the garden area and speaking to each other while Avinash Mishra is seen working out in the garden area. Upon seeing Avinash, Kashish can be seen heaping praises on the actor’s arms and shoulders and goes ahead to state that she cannot take her eyes off him when he is working out. Shilpa then tells Kashish that she should ask Digvijay and Avinash to workout shirtless in the garden area everyday. Listening to this, Kashish blushes and asks Shilpa to say this, stating that if she says so, it will not look nice. The actress further says, “Khaane ki Kya jarurat jab aisa snack saamne ho.” Replying to Kashish, Shilpa tells her, “Toh kal se phir tumhara subha ka poha bandh.” Agreeing to Shilpa, Kashish laughs and says, “Bilkul, iska ek ghante ka dose mil jaye bas.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
article-image

While Avinash is totally unaware of Kashish and Shilpa’s conversation, fans of the show cannot help but notice Kashish developing a crush on the Titli fame. For the uninformed, Kashish along with Digvijay Rathee had entered the Bigg Boss 18 house a few days ago as wildcard contestants.

FPJ Shorts
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Chhath Puja 2024: Devotees Celebrate Sun Worship Across Mumbai's Beaches And Water Bodies
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
Extra Vitamin D Intake During Pregnancy Can Boost Your Kid's Bone Health Even At Age 7; Study Reveals
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
'Trump Managed To ‘Trump’ The Odds': RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka Reacts To US Presidential Election 2024
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)
‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily Targetted’: Digvijay Rathee On Current Game Of Bigg Boss 18 Contestants (Exclusive)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily...

‘Vivian Dsena & Karan Veer Mehra Are Image Conscious, Shrutika Arjun Is Unnecessarily...

‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over...

‘Avinash Mishra Ka Ek Ghante Ka Dose Mil Jaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Kashish Mishra Drools Over...

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

‘You Nailed It’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami’s Rumoured Girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe...

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Jackdaw OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...

'This Is Our 9/11': Vikrant Massey Says People Don't Know Facts About Godhra At The Sabarmati Report...