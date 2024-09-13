Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Film Online

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT Release Date | Trailer

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a romantic film starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. It was theatrically released on August 2, 2024, and it received a mixed response from audiences and critics. It is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha?

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Plot of the film

The story focuses on a criminal named Krishna who falls in love with Vasudha and decides to spend his entire life with her. However, things take a dark turn when he becomes involved in multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. This leads to Vasudha being separated from him for 22 years until he receives a pardon and is released from prison. When Krishna reaches out to Vasudha again, he finds that she has moved on and married Abhijeet. The rest of the story is revealed in the film.

Cast of the film

The film features Ajay Devgn as Krishna, Tabu as Vasudha, Jimmy Shergill as Abhijeet, Hardik Soni as Pakya, Jay Upadhyay as Jignesh, Sayaji Shinde as Mahesh Desai, Jiten Lalwani as Superintendent Solanki, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar, Saurabh Thakare as Babu, and Veliji Nakar as Sundar, among others.

All about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Sangeeta Ahir, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under Friday Filmworks, Panorama Studios, and NH Studioz. Sudheer Palsane has done the cinematography, and Praveen Kathikuloth has edited the film. MM Keeravani has composed the music and Panorama Studios has distributed the film.