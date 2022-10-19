At Rs 50.91 crore, Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes highest grossing Pakistani film worldwide

Fawad Khan in a still from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' |

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead, has emerged to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film in the world till date.

As per several reports, the film which released on October 13, has been declared a superhit overseas. It has minted Rs 50.91 crore so far, a milestone achievement for the Pakistani film industry.

While it has collected a sum of Rs 11.30 crore at the Pakistan box office, it has earned around Rs 39.44 crore in the overseas markets.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has been trending big time in the UAE and is currently the top film in the country's theatres.

The film also created another record by becoming the first Pakistani film to get a worldwide release across 25 countries on over 500 screens.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' has been written and directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammara Hikmat and Dr Asad Jamil Khan. It is a remake of the 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'.

Reportedly, the VFX of the film has been looked after by Brian Adler, who also has the visual effects of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Avengers: Endgame' to his credit.

Besides Fawad and Mahira, the film also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheeed, Shafqat Cheema, and others.