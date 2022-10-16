Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film earns Rs 2.75 crore in Hindi market

A still from Kantara | Instagram

It's a golden year for Hombale films with their film Kantara’s massive wildfire catching up everywhere. The solid word of mouth has given Kantara a great third weekend with the film earning Rs 2.75 crore at the box office, which is twice as much as the previous day.

In other languages, the film has collected Rs 12 crore and in all languages, this Rishab Shetty directorial has minted Rs 14.75 crore. It is anticipated that Kantara will soon enter the 100 crore club today.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it. The film is based on local folklore and its visual grandeur magnifies the beauty of Karnataka’s hill stations.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about.