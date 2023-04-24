Ashneer Grover shares wife Madhuri Jain's reaction when he once liked bikini photo of Mouni Roy; check out what he said

Ashneer Grover, a well-known businessman and investor, has recently opened up about his marriage with Madhuri Jain and how she reacted when he liked a picture of Mouni Roy in a bikini on Instagram.

In an interview, Ashneer mentioned that he felt afraid of his wife's reaction after liking the picture, and therefore unfollowed Mouni Roy and other female celebrities on the social media platform.

Despite this incident, the couple made light of the situation and shared their love story and married life with the public.

Ashneer also created waves after releasing his book

Ashneer is also making waves with the release of his highly anticipated book, "Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups".

This book is a detailed account of Ashneer's life experiences and his decision-making process when investing in businesses. It offers valuable insights for anyone interested in the field of business and has been well-received by readers and critics alike.

Gained a lot of fame from Shark Tank India S1

Ashneer gained widespread recognition after serving as a judge on the inaugural season of Shark Tank India. He was previously the co-founder and managing director at BharatPe but faced several accusations against him and his wife, which led to his departure from the company.

Despite these challenges, Ashneer's personal life has been a source of happiness and stability. He and Madhuri met while attending coaching lessons in Delhi and have been happily married for nearly 17 years.

The couple has two children and recently appeared on the popular YouTube talk show ‘Couple Of Things,’ hosted by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, where they shared their joyous married life.

Ashneer's story is a reminder that success in business and personal life is achievable with hard work and dedication. His book and personal journey offer valuable insights for those looking to achieve their own goals and find happiness in their personal relationships.