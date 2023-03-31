Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from Monday

Ashneer Grover | FP Photo

Amidst the debate about game of chance and game of skill, fantasy sports has been gaining traction with 13 crore gamers. Being the top market for fantasy cricket apps, India is home to the world's biggest cricket league, that fuels apps such as Dream11 and Ballebazi.

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was eyeing this space to win big during IPL with CrickPe, but had to delay the launch because of his father's tragic demise.

Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless. I promise the app will be without glitches by Monday. I failed - not making any excuses.@crickpe_app — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 31, 2023

Sudden jolt to his comeback

The entrepreneur-turned-influencer, tweeted about his new venture and apologised to fans for failing to go live along with IPL.

He assured them that CrickPe will be running glitch-free from Monday, even though it will miss out on the opening weekend of the tournament.

How will it benefit gamers and Grover?

Through the platform, users above 18 can create virtual teams and then earn points to be exchanged for real money, based on the performance of top players in live IPL matches.

As gamers use their skills to make the most of their insights on cricket, CrickPe will charge 10 per cent of whatever they make as platform fee.

Last year was turbulent for Grover with ouster from the firm he founded and allegations of embezzlement, apart from his exit from reality show Shark Tank India.

CrickPe's big launch was supposed to be his comeback into the startup space after a visible presence on social media.