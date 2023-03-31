 Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAshneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from Monday

Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from Monday

As gamers use their skills to make the most of their insights on cricket, CricketPe will charge 10 per cent of whatever they make as platform fee.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover | FP Photo

Amidst the debate about game of chance and game of skill, fantasy sports has been gaining traction with 13 crore gamers. Being the top market for fantasy cricket apps, India is home to the world's biggest cricket league, that fuels apps such as Dream11 and Ballebazi.

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was eyeing this space to win big during IPL with CrickPe, but had to delay the launch because of his father's tragic demise.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover offended at comparison to YouTuber Ankur Warikoo, says he prefers expletives
article-image

Sudden jolt to his comeback

  • The entrepreneur-turned-influencer, tweeted about his new venture and apologised to fans for failing to go live along with IPL.

  • He assured them that CrickPe will be running glitch-free from Monday, even though it will miss out on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover’s father passes away at 69, ex-Shark Tank India judge pens emotional note
article-image

How will it benefit gamers and Grover?

  • Through the platform, users above 18 can create virtual teams and then earn points to be exchanged for real money, based on the performance of top players in live IPL matches.

  • As gamers use their skills to make the most of their insights on cricket, CrickPe will charge 10 per cent of whatever they make as platform fee.

  • Last year was turbulent for Grover with ouster from the firm he founded and allegations of embezzlement, apart from his exit from reality show Shark Tank India.

  • CrickPe's big launch was supposed to be his comeback into the startup space after a visible presence on social media.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from...

Ashneer Grover apologises for delayed CrickPe launch after father's death, says it will be live from...

Vistara launches direct flights to London as part of foray into Europe

Vistara launches direct flights to London as part of foray into Europe

Swiggy's investor slashes its valuation by $2.7 billion, as startup plans IPO

Swiggy's investor slashes its valuation by $2.7 billion, as startup plans IPO

Anil Agarwal's STL Tech sells telecom and software business to Skyvera

Anil Agarwal's STL Tech sells telecom and software business to Skyvera

Wipro grants 69,628 restricted stocks to identified employees

Wipro grants 69,628 restricted stocks to identified employees