Ashneer Grover offended at comparison to YouTuber Ankur Warikoo, says he prefers expletives

Ousted from his own startup Bharatpe and replaced on Shark Tank India which made him a household name, Ashneer Grover is known for off-the-cuff, unfiltered comments. From calling former colleagues nalla to slamming 'doglapan' (hypocrisy) in the startup ecosystem, the entrepreneur accused of fraud doesn't pull punches.

The latest to be cut by his sharp tongue is finance influencer Ankur Warikoo, as Grover took offence at being compared to the YouTuber.

Would prefer cuss words

Responding to a question about turning into a social media influencer just as many entrepreneurs including Warikoo, Grover said he had never been more offended.

In the answer to a management student's query at a college event, Grover even went on to say that he would prefer an expletive to a comparison with Warikoo.

Not his first jibe

Before this Grover has also lashed out at his co-founders at BharatPe, accusing one of them of pulling of a massive data theft.

He had earlier referred to WhatsApp and Facebook's country managers in India as Policy Uncle and vakil babu.

After Doglapan became his popular catchphrase, Grover even released a book with the same title, narrating his unpleasant documents in the startup ecosystem.

What's Warikoo up to?

Warikoo had founded Groupon back in 2014, before it became Nearbuy, and stepped down as CEO in 2019 after selling it to Paytm.

He then became a YouTube content creator, offering tips on finance and entrepreneurship, while writing two bestselling books.