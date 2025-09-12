 'Tax Reductions Will Not Only Benefit Households, But Also Farmers': Union Minister Chirag Paswan
'Tax Reductions Will Not Only Benefit Households, But Also Farmers': Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Addressing an interactive meet with the CEOs from top FMCG firms here, organised by CII, the Minister for Food Processing said the GST reforms will enable the sector to grow further and benefit families as well as farmers.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday exhorted food processing industry leaders to pass on the benefits of the rationalisation in GST rates being implemented from September 22 to consumers.

Addressing an interactive meet with the CEOs from top FMCG firms here, organised by CII, the Minister for Food Processing said the GST reforms will enable the sector to grow further and benefit families as well as farmers.

"The food processing sector impacts every single household, and with these tax reductions, not only will every single family be positively affected, but also the farmers. The sector will get an opportunity to grow. The informal sector will have more possibilities to get formalised," he told reporters.

Paswan said the objective was to interact with industry to ascertain that the consumers for whose benefit these reforms have been undertaken are able to receive them.

"Through these interactions, I am also trying to resolve any issues faced by the industry in the implementation of the (GST) reforms," said the minister.Last week, the GST Council approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22.

