Ashneer Grover’s father passes away at 69, ex-Shark Tank India judge pens emotional note

The father of Ashneer Grover, co-founder of the company 'BharatPe,' passed away on Tuesday. Ashneer shared the news of his father's demise on his Instagram account on Wednesday. He was 69.

In his Instagram post, Ashneer wrote, "Bye Papa. Love you lots! Take care of grandpa, grandma, and great-grandparents in heaven." In the same post, he paid tribute to his father and wrote, "Ashok Grover (son of Nandalal Grover) 04.08.1953-28.03.2023."

Ashok Grover was a CA from Delhi

Ashok Grover was a chartered accountant from Delhi. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. His son Ashneer Grover and daughter Aashima survive him.

Ashneer Grover's post for his father drew a flood of condolence responses. Sunil Grover, a comedian, was among those who reacted on the post.

