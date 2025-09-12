 Punjab Government Releases ₹679.37 Crore Of Sugarcane Payment For 2024-25 Crushing Season
In a statement, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the disbursed amount benefits 18,771 farmers across the state and corresponds to sugarcane supplied to Punjab's nine cooperative sugar mills, which collectively crushed 194.66 lakh quintals during the season.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state government has released Rs 679.37 crore of sugarcane payment for the 2024-25 crushing season.

In a statement here, Cheema said the disbursed amount benefits 18,771 farmers across the state and corresponds to sugarcane supplied to Punjab's nine cooperative sugar mills, which collectively crushed 194.66 lakh quintals during the season.

"With a payment rate of Rs 401 per quintal, the total dues to farmers amount to Rs 779.86 crore. The remaining Rs 100.49 crore will be released shortly, pending the receipt of central assistance," said Cheema.The FM further disclosed that more than 87 per cent of payments have been made to date.

"The Punjab government is committed to ensuring timely payments to farmers," said Cheema, adding, "By prioritising liquidity and financial stability for sugarcane growers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government continues to foster a resilient agricultural economy and uphold the dignity of those who feed the nation."

