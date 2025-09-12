 Ladli Behna Yojana Update: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Release 28th Installment Today
Ladli Behna Yojana Update: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Release 28th Installment Today

MP CM Mohan Yadav to transfer Rs 1,250 to 1.26 crore women under Ladli Behna Yojana. Amount will rise to Rs 1,500 from Bhai Dooj and Rs 3,000 by 2028.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal: Today, 12th September (Friday), is a happy day for women in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release the 28th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana from Petlawad, Jhabua district.

In just one click, CM will transfer Rs 1,541 crore directly into the bank accounts of 1.26 crore women across the state.

article-image

How Much Money Will Women Get This Time?

Currently, the scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to each beneficiary.

In the 27th installment, women received Rs 1,500, including a Rs 250 bonus for Raksha Bandhan.

This time, women will receive Rs 1,250, the regular amount.

Will the Amount Increase in the Future?

Yes! CM Mohan Yadav has already promised to increase the monthly amount to Rs 1,500 after Bhai Dooj.

He also said that by 2028, the amount will be raised to Rs 3,000 per month.

article-image

How to Check If Your Name Is on the List

To check whether you will get the money or not, you need to confirm if your name is on the Ladli Behna Yojana list. Here's how:

- Go to the official Ladli Behna Yojana website.

- Click on the "Application & Payment Status" tab.

- Enter your registration number or Samagra ID.

- Fill in the captcha code and click on "Send OTP".

- Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

- You will then see your status and payment details.

