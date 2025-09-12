 Mexico Hits Chinese Car Imports With 50% Tariff As Trade War Escalates; What’s Next For The Auto Market?
Mexico proposes 50 percent import tax on Chinese and Asian cars to protect local jobs. Experts say U.S. pressure is involved. China warns of retaliation. Auto markets and investments may suffer.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Big Step by Mexico – 50 percent Tax on Chinese Cars | Image generated by Grok. |

Mexico has decided to increase import tax (tariff) on cars coming from China and other Asian countries. The tax will go up from 20 percent to 50 percent. The government says this will protect local car industries and save jobs.

Is the U.S. Behind This Decision?

Experts believe that Mexico took this step because of pressure from the United States. Right now, the U.S. and China are already in a trade war, and this move may be linked to that.

What Will Be Affected?

Mexico’s Economy Ministry said the new rule will affect imports like textiles, steel, and cars. These changes may impact goods worth around $52 billion. If the law is passed in Parliament, it will become active within 30 days.

Who Will Pay the 50 percent Tariff?

Cars imported from countries like China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia will be taxed 50 percent — but only if Mexico does not have a Free Trade Agreement with them.

The U.S. and Canada will not be affected because of the USMCA agreement (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

China Reacts Strongly

China has said that Mexico should think twice before taking this step. If needed, China will take action to protect its own interests.

China and Mexico have important trade relations, so this could lead to more tension. In the past, China has restricted the export of key minerals, which hurt global electric car and tech companies.

How Will This Impact the Auto Market?

Prices Will Rise: Chinese car prices in Mexico will go up. Other Asian car brands may also be affected.

Investments at Risk: Ongoing and future Chinese projects in Mexico may slow down or stop.

Supply Chain Issues: The U.S. may get more worried about China’s growing presence in Mexico, especially near its borders.

Geopolitical Impact: This may lead to deeper conflict between the U.S., China, and Mexico.

Why Now?

Many Chinese car brands are becoming more popular in Mexico, even more than some Western brands. The U.S. is already in conflict with China over trade and global issues like Russia.

A big Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, BYD, had promised a factory in Mexico but hasn’t started yet.

Overall, Mexico is raising trade barriers. China is not happy and may take action. This is a major shift for the auto industry in Mexico and may affect the global supply chain too.

