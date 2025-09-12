 JBM Auto Shares Jump Over 16%, IFC Invests USD100 Million for Massive E-Bus Project In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJBM Auto Shares Jump Over 16%, IFC Invests USD100 Million for Massive E-Bus Project In India

JBM Auto Shares Jump Over 16%, IFC Invests USD100 Million for Massive E-Bus Project In India

JBM Auto stock rose over 16 percent after IFC invested USD100 million in its subsidiary to deploy 1,455 electric buses across India, boosting clean transport and job creation nationwide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
JBM Auto Stock Surges After IFC Investment News. |

Mumbai: JBM Auto Shares soared over 16 percent on Friday, September 12, after the company announced a big funding deal. Its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a massive USD100 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). IFC is part of the World Bank Group, and this deal marks a major milestone not only for the company but also for India’s electric vehicle sector.

Massive Electric Bus Deployment Plan Across Three States

This funding will help JBM deploy 1,455 air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat. This move supports the Indian government’s larger goal of electrifying public transport across the country. According to Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto, this is the company’s biggest e-bus deployment project to date.

The electric bus initiative is expected to have a major environmental and social impact. It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 billion kilograms and save over 600 million liters of diesel. The project will also create around 5,500 jobs and benefit more than one billion passengers across India.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Punjab Kings' Social Media Post Deliberately Avoids Naming Pakistan As India's Opponent
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Punjab Kings' Social Media Post Deliberately Avoids Naming Pakistan As India's Opponent
Mumbai: Truck Driver Attempts To Run Over Traffic Cop Near Sena Bhavan In Dadar, Narrow Escape Caught On Video
Mumbai: Truck Driver Attempts To Run Over Traffic Cop Near Sena Bhavan In Dadar, Narrow Escape Caught On Video
ISIS-Inspired Module Busted: Probe Zeroes In On Alleged Mewat Arms Supplier ‘Jameel’
ISIS-Inspired Module Busted: Probe Zeroes In On Alleged Mewat Arms Supplier ‘Jameel’
'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing In Delhi HC Caught On Camera
'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing In Delhi HC Caught On Camera
Read Also
Oracle Financial Services Share Price Rallies 14% In 4 Days, What’s Behind The Surge & Oracle...
article-image

New Payment Security for Public Transport Agencies

In Maharashtra and Assam, the project will also introduce a formal payment security system under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa Scheme. This system is meant to reduce the risk of payment delays or defaults from state and city transport agencies. It will ensure smoother and more reliable payments for e-bus operations, making the business more sustainable in the long run.

IFC’s First Major E-Bus Investment in Asia

This USD100 million funding marks IFC’s first-ever direct investment in the electric bus industry in Asia. It is also the largest global investment of its kind by IFC. This shows how important India is becoming in the clean transport revolution. The partnership between IFC and JBM sends a strong message about the future of electric mobility in the country.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Markets Bounce Back After Early Dip, ICICI & HDFC Bank Lead Recovery
article-image

Strong Market Performance by JBM Auto

Following this news, JBM Auto's share price climbed over 10 percent, reaching Rs 692.05 at 1:01 PM on September 12. The stock had a 52-week high of Rs 1,045 and a low of Rs 489.30. As per BSE data, the stock’s P/E ratio stands at 123.80x, and the P/B ratio at 15.00, based on recent earnings.

Read Also
Hyundai Motor India Shares Surge Nearly 2% Amid Company's ₹25,000 Price Hike From 1 January 2025
article-image

About the Company and Its Growth

JBM Auto is already a key player in India’s electric bus market. It has delivered more than 2,500 e-buses in 10 states and 15 airports, and it currently has an order book of 11,000 buses. Its Delhi-NCR facility is one of the largest e-bus factories outside China, with the ability to produce 20,000 buses a year. Since 2018, JBM’s e-buses have clocked over 200 million electric kilometers, showing the company’s strong performance in this growing sector.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a certified advisor before making investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Systematic Investment Plans Emerge As One Of The Most Popular Ways For Indians To Invest In Mutual...

Systematic Investment Plans Emerge As One Of The Most Popular Ways For Indians To Invest In Mutual...

EEPC India Urges Reinstatement Of Interest Equalisation Scheme To Shield Exporters From US Tariff...

EEPC India Urges Reinstatement Of Interest Equalisation Scheme To Shield Exporters From US Tariff...

India, US Nearing Major Trade Deal, Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Sergio Gor Hints At Breakthrough...

India, US Nearing Major Trade Deal, Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Sergio Gor Hints At Breakthrough...

UK Parliament Launches Inquiry Into Free Trade Agreement With India After Prime Minister Narendra...

UK Parliament Launches Inquiry Into Free Trade Agreement With India After Prime Minister Narendra...

India Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Motor India Expect Automobile Sales Resurgence As GST Reforms Reduce...

India Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai Motor India Expect Automobile Sales Resurgence As GST Reforms Reduce...