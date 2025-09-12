JBM Auto Shares Jump Over 16%, IFC Invests USD100 Million for Massive E-Bus Project In India

JBM Auto Stock Surges After IFC Investment News. |

Mumbai: JBM Auto Shares soared over 16 percent on Friday, September 12, after the company announced a big funding deal. Its subsidiary, JBM Ecolife Mobility, secured a massive USD100 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). IFC is part of the World Bank Group, and this deal marks a major milestone not only for the company but also for India’s electric vehicle sector.

Massive Electric Bus Deployment Plan Across Three States

This funding will help JBM deploy 1,455 air-conditioned electric buses across Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat. This move supports the Indian government’s larger goal of electrifying public transport across the country. According to Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of JBM Auto, this is the company’s biggest e-bus deployment project to date.

The electric bus initiative is expected to have a major environmental and social impact. It will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 billion kilograms and save over 600 million liters of diesel. The project will also create around 5,500 jobs and benefit more than one billion passengers across India.

New Payment Security for Public Transport Agencies

In Maharashtra and Assam, the project will also introduce a formal payment security system under the Pradhan Mantri e-bus Sewa Scheme. This system is meant to reduce the risk of payment delays or defaults from state and city transport agencies. It will ensure smoother and more reliable payments for e-bus operations, making the business more sustainable in the long run.

IFC’s First Major E-Bus Investment in Asia

This USD100 million funding marks IFC’s first-ever direct investment in the electric bus industry in Asia. It is also the largest global investment of its kind by IFC. This shows how important India is becoming in the clean transport revolution. The partnership between IFC and JBM sends a strong message about the future of electric mobility in the country.

Strong Market Performance by JBM Auto

Following this news, JBM Auto's share price climbed over 10 percent, reaching Rs 692.05 at 1:01 PM on September 12. The stock had a 52-week high of Rs 1,045 and a low of Rs 489.30. As per BSE data, the stock’s P/E ratio stands at 123.80x, and the P/B ratio at 15.00, based on recent earnings.

About the Company and Its Growth

JBM Auto is already a key player in India’s electric bus market. It has delivered more than 2,500 e-buses in 10 states and 15 airports, and it currently has an order book of 11,000 buses. Its Delhi-NCR facility is one of the largest e-bus factories outside China, with the ability to produce 20,000 buses a year. Since 2018, JBM’s e-buses have clocked over 200 million electric kilometers, showing the company’s strong performance in this growing sector.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Please consult a certified advisor before making investment decisions.